Fort Riley Friday follows the bricks to Pershing Avenue

This #FortRileyFriday we continue our look at some of the buildings constructed on post as part of an Army-wide initiative to upgrade facilities after #WorldWarI. This construction program began in 1927 with the goal of replacing temporary #WWI structures with permanent structures for a peacetime Army. The program continued nationwide until about 1940.



In 1934, seven brick field officer's quarters were built along Pershing Avenue just north of Artillery Parade Field (Quarters 70, 72, 74, 76, 78, 80 & 82.) These quarters are of the Georgian Revival colonial architectural style and represent a portion of the 26 new housing units built on #FortRiley that year.

