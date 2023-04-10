Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Working with weather at Shaw [Image 8 of 8]

    Working with weather at Shaw

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A coin awarded to the U.S. Air Force Operations Support Squadron weather flight awarded for being the team of the quarter in 2019 sits on display at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 7, 2023. The airfield weather operations flight collects weather data critical to the flight operations on base, ensuring the readiness and safety of flight crews and pilots on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

    This work, Working with weather at Shaw [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Weather
    Shaw Air Force Base
    Airfield Management
    Air Force
    20th Operations Support Squadron

