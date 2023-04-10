A coin awarded to the U.S. Air Force Operations Support Squadron weather flight awarded for being the team of the quarter in 2019 sits on display at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 7, 2023. The airfield weather operations flight collects weather data critical to the flight operations on base, ensuring the readiness and safety of flight crews and pilots on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.1678 Date Posted: 04.12.2023 08:48 Photo ID: 7735883 VIRIN: 230307-F-VV695-1325 Resolution: 5390x3850 Size: 2.14 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Working with weather at Shaw [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.