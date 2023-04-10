U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Hicok, 20th Fighter Wing vice commander, is briefed on the mission of the U.S. Air Force Operations Support Squadron airfield weather operations flight at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 7, 2023. Weather forecasters utilize the latest technology in meteorological observation to make accurate and real-time weather forecasts to better inform flight operations on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.1678 Date Posted: 04.12.2023 08:48 Photo ID: 7735882 VIRIN: 230307-F-VV695-1268 Resolution: 5741x3827 Size: 2.2 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Working with weather at Shaw [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.