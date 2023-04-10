U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, speaks at the fuel change opening ceremony for the Yokota Fussa Express at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 12, 2023. This change decreases the cost of fuel for Yokota members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2023 Date Posted: 04.12.2023 02:19 Photo ID: 7735471 VIRIN: 230412-F-HD796-1021 Resolution: 5028x3885 Size: 2.19 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota Exchange Express changes fuel grade [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.