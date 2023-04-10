U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Maser Sgt. Jerry Dunn, 374th AW command chief, gather with members of the Army & Air Forces Exchange Service Yokota to cut the ribbon for a fuel grade change at the Yokota Fussa Express, Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 12, 2023. The change in fuel type is part of a continued effort to improve the quality of life across the Air Force and is meant to provide further support to Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2023 Date Posted: 04.12.2023 02:19 Photo ID: 7735472 VIRIN: 230412-F-HD796-1038 Resolution: 5208x4024 Size: 2.4 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota Exchange Express changes fuel grade [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.