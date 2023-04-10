U.S. Air Force military working dog Mika, receives her retirement patch, April 10, 2023, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Mika, retired after 9 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Thomas Coney/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2023 15:21
|Photo ID:
|7734236
|VIRIN:
|230410-F-KV581-0007
|Resolution:
|5000x3327
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Security Forces Military Working Dog K9 Mika Retires 10 April 2023 JBSA-Lackland [Image 8 of 8], by Thomas Coney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT