    Security Forces Military Working Dog K9 Mika Retires 10 April 2023 JBSA-Lackland [Image 6 of 8]

    Security Forces Military Working Dog K9 Mika Retires 10 April 2023 JBSA-Lackland

    JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2023

    Photo by Thomas Coney 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Clark, 802nd SF military working dog handler, stands at attention, as the retirement order is read for MWD Mika, April 10, 2023, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Mika, retired after 9 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Thomas Coney/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 15:21
    Photo ID: 7734235
    VIRIN: 230410-F-KV581-0006
    Resolution: 3327x5000
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Security Forces Military Working Dog K9 Mika Retires 10 April 2023 JBSA-Lackland [Image 8 of 8], by Thomas Coney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

