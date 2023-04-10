Security Forces Military Working Dog K9 Mika Retires 10 April 2023 JBSA-Lackland

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Clark, 802nd SF military working dog handler, stands at attention, as the retirement order is read for MWD Mika, April 10, 2023, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Mika, retired after 9 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Thomas Coney/Released)

