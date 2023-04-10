Security Forces Military Working Dog K9 Mika Retires 10 April 2023 JBSA-Lackland

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Sleger, 502nd Security Forces Group commander, and USAF Staff Sgt. Austin Clark, 802nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, arrive at the retirement ceremony for MWD Mika, April 10, 2023, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Mika, retired after nine years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Thomas Coney/Released)

