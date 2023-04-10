Michael Poppo, biomechanics engineer at the Center for the Intrepid, Brooke Army Medical Center, talks with a group of college students about the capabilities of the motion capture technology in the Performance Laboratory during a National Biomechanics Day event, April 6, 2023. Staff at the CFI hosted college students, professors, and other interested personnel to showcase the technology at the CFI and the research being done in the fields of biomechanics. (DoD photo by Daniel J. Calderón)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2023 Date Posted: 04.11.2023 10:47 Photo ID: 7733142 VIRIN: 230406-D-TV651-1010 Resolution: 1025x769 Size: 0 B Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BAMC showcases achievements, innovations in biomechanics [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel J. Calderón, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.