Dr. Lee Childers, senior scientist at the Center for the Intrepid’ s Military Performance Lab, talks with a group of San Antonio-area university students and faculty during the second annual National Biomechanics Day event held at the CFI, at Brooke Army Medical Center, April 6, 2023. Staff at the CFI hosted college students, professors, and other interested personnel to showcase the technology at the CFI and the research being done in the fields of biomechanics. (DoD photo by Daniel J. Calderón)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2023 Date Posted: 04.11.2023 10:47 Photo ID: 7733132 VIRIN: 230406-D-TV651-1011 Resolution: 1025x769 Size: 0 B Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BAMC showcases achievements, innovations in biomechanics [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel J. Calderón, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.