BAMC showcases achievements, innovations in biomechanics

Dr. Molly Baumann, biomechanical research scientist at the Center for the Intrepid, Brooke Army Medical Center, talks with students about the Optical Cohesion Topography Scanner, which is similar in function to ultrasound but uses lasers to look within the skin and can produce detailed imagery of capillaries dilating during the second annual National Biomechanics Day event held at the CFI, April 6, 2023. Staff at the CFI hosted college students, professors, and other interested personnel to showcase the technology at the CFI and the research being done in the fields of biomechanics. (DoD photo by Daniel J. Calderón)

