Spc. Giovanni Sosa, a Soldier from the 4th Infantry Division Combatives Team, fights an opponent during the Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Championship at Fort Benning, Georgia, on April 10, 2023. The Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Championship gathers the most lethal fighters from across the force to demonstrate hand-to-hand fighting skills, exemplifying the lethality of the Soldier as a stand-alone weapon. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 22:36
|Photo ID:
|7731796
|VIRIN:
|230410-A-CU183-021
|Resolution:
|5394x3333
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lacerda Cup 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Woodlyne Escarne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
