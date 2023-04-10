Lacerda Cup 2023

Staff Sgt. Zachary Durkin, a Soldier from the 4th Infantry Division Combatives Team, gets a headlock submission during the Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Championship at Fort Benning, Georgia, on April 10, 2023. Combatives competitions enhance unit combat readiness by building Soldiers' personal courage, confidence, and resiliency as well as their situational responsiveness to close-quarters threats in the operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

