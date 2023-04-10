Spc. Zachary Nicholson, a Soldier from the 4th Infantry Division Combatives Team, fights an opponent during the Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Championship at Fort Benning, Georgia, on April 10, 2023. Competitors across the Army will compete in the championship, April 10-13, to identify the top tactical team and assess the effectiveness of the combatives programs. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 22:34
|Photo ID:
|7731794
|VIRIN:
|230410-A-CU183-727
|Resolution:
|5223x4038
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lacerda Cup 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Woodlyne Escarne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
