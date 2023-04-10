Lacerda Cup 2023

Spc. Zachary Nicholson, a Soldier from the 4th Infantry Division Combatives Team, fights an opponent during the Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Championship at Fort Benning, Georgia, on April 10, 2023. Competitors across the Army will compete in the championship, April 10-13, to identify the top tactical team and assess the effectiveness of the combatives programs. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

