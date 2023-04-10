Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNRH Holds Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 7 of 8]

    CNRH Holds Reenlistment Ceremony

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (April 6, 2023) Commander Navy Region Hawaii Command Master Chief Mario Rivers presents Chief Petty Officer Michelle Marcial with a coin during her reenlistment ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Commander Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in Hawaii - as well as the Navy’s representative to the Hawaii community. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 18:38
    Photo ID: 7731467
    VIRIN: 230406-N-KN989-1006
    Resolution: 7177x5126
    Size: 0 B
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNRH Holds Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CNRH Holds Reenlistment Ceremony
    CNRH Holds Reenlistment Ceremony
    CNRH Holds Reenlistment Ceremony
    CNRH Holds Reenlistment Ceremony
    CNRH Holds Reenlistment Ceremony
    CNRH Holds Reenlistment Ceremony
    CNRH Holds Reenlistment Ceremony
    CNRH Holds Reenlistment Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mario Rivers; Michelle Marcial; Chief Petty Officers; CNRH; JBPHH; Melvin J. Gonzalvo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT