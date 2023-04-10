JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (April 6, 2023) Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii, administers the oath of enlistment for Chief Petty Officer Michelle Marcial on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Commander Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in Hawaii - as well as the Navy’s representative to the Hawaii community. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 18:38
|Photo ID:
|7731427
|VIRIN:
|230406-N-KN989-1001
|Resolution:
|7650x5464
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNRH Holds Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT