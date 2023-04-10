CNRH Holds Reenlistment Ceremony

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (April 6, 2023) Chief Petty Officer Michelle Marcial, assigned to Commander Navy Region Hawaii, reaffirms her oath at her reenlistment ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Commander Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in Hawaii - as well as the Navy’s representative to the Hawaii community. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

