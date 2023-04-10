This #FortRileyFriday we continue our look at buildings constructed on post during the #Army building program initiated in 1927. The program would replace temporary #WorldWar1 structures with permanent buildings for a peacetime Army. In 1939, Stone Court (just off Huebner Rd. between 1st Division Rd and Brick Row) was created. The neighborhood consists of 10 native #limestone duplexes originally built for non-commissioned officers and their families. At the same time two-car garages were built for each quarters, a nod to the growing use of automobiles in the U.S. during that period. Not a lot has changed along Stone Court as the residences today look much the same as they did when they were built.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2018 Date Posted: 04.10.2023 17:07 Photo ID: 7731265 VIRIN: 180126-A-YH536-001 Resolution: 843x843 Size: 0 B Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Stone Court featured this Friday [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.