    Stone Court featured this Friday [Image 3 of 3]

    Stone Court featured this Friday

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2018

    This #FortRileyFriday we continue our look at buildings constructed on post during the #Army building program initiated in 1927. The program would replace temporary #WorldWar1 structures with permanent buildings for a peacetime Army. In 1939, Stone Court (just off Huebner Rd. between 1st Division Rd and Brick Row) was created. The neighborhood consists of 10 native #limestone duplexes originally built for non-commissioned officers and their families. At the same time two-car garages were built for each quarters, a nod to the growing use of automobiles in the U.S. during that period. Not a lot has changed along Stone Court as the residences today look much the same as they did when they were built.

    #FortRiley #WW1 #automobile #fortrileyfriday

