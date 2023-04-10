Quarters 123 featured this Friday

This #FortRileyFriday we take a look at one of the oldest buildings on post. This is Quarters 123 (123 Huebner Road), one of the original structures dating back to 1855 as evidenced by its smooth stone exterior. It was originally used as the home for the post chaplain and was also used as a hospital during the cholera outbreak of 1855. In this building, in November 1855, court martial testimony was given relating to a doctor abandoning his post during the cholera epidemic of the previous summer. Two of the officers serving on that board were Colonel’s Robert E. Lee and Joseph Johnston.

Through the 1880s, it served as the chaplain's residence and then as living quarters for other Non-Commissioned Officers. It has undergone rehabilitation to upgrade fixtures and finishes and continues to serve as officer quarters today.

