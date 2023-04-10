Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quarters 123 featured this Friday [Image 1 of 3]

    Quarters 123 featured this Friday

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2018

    This #FortRileyFriday we take a look at one of the oldest buildings on post. This is Quarters 123 (123 Huebner Road), one of the original structures dating back to 1855 as evidenced by its smooth stone exterior. It was originally used as the home for the post chaplain and was also used as a hospital during the cholera outbreak of 1855. In this building, in November 1855, court martial testimony was given relating to a doctor abandoning his post during the cholera epidemic of the previous summer. Two of the officers serving on that board were Colonel’s Robert E. Lee and Joseph Johnston.
    Through the 1880s, it served as the chaplain's residence and then as living quarters for other Non-Commissioned Officers. It has undergone rehabilitation to upgrade fixtures and finishes and continues to serve as officer quarters today.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2018
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 17:09
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    #limestone #USHistory #ArmyHistory #FortRiley #fortrileyfriday

