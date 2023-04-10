Scott Place featured this Friday

This #FortRileyFriday we continue our look at buildings constructed on post after #WorldWar1. In 1927, the #Army undertook a nationwide building program to replace temporary WW1 structures with permanent buildings for a peacetime Army. Among the facilities built on Fort Riley were three #limestone apartment buildings completed in 1934 along Scott Place. Buildings 106, 108 & 118 each had four apartments and were designated for "student officer housing." Those apartment buildings are still used for officer housing and they appear today much as they did in the mid-1930's.

