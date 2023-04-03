Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lower Monumental Dam spill [Image 2 of 2]

    Lower Monumental Dam spill

    KAHLOTUS, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2022

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    Lower Monumental Dam spills water to benefit juvenile salmon, July 12, 2022. This year, federal water managers will spill hundreds of thousands of gallons of water over spillways instead of through turbines during annual “spring spill” operations at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ dams on the lower Snake and Columbia rivers.

    The operations start April 3 on the lower Snake River and April 10 on the lower Columbia River. These actions are intended to decrease the time it takes juvenile salmon and steelhead to move through the system of dams to the Pacific Ocean as well as provide a non-turbine passage route past the dams.

    Date Taken: 07.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 11:20
    TAGS

    salmon
    environment
    Columbia River
    Snake River
    Columbia River Basin
    Spring spill

