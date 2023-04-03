Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bonneville Dam spring spill [Image 1 of 2]

    Bonneville Dam spring spill

    BONNEVILLE DAM, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Photo by Tom Conning 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    Bonneville Dam spills water to benefit juvenile salmon, June 2, 2021. This year, federal water managers will spill hundreds of thousands of gallons of water over spillways instead of through turbines during annual “spring spill” operations at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ dams on the lower Snake and Columbia rivers.

    The operations start April 3 on the lower Snake River and April 10 on the lower Columbia River. These actions are intended to decrease the time it takes juvenile salmon and steelhead to move through the system of dams to the Pacific Ocean as well as provide a non-turbine passage route past the dams.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 11:20
    Photo ID: 7730460
    VIRIN: 210602-A-EZ675-0001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: BONNEVILLE DAM, OR, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bonneville Dam spring spill [Image 2 of 2], by Tom Conning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    spill
    salmon
    environment
    Columbia River
    Bonneville Dam
    spring spill

