U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Noah Barbarin, a 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron defender, hangs a fly trap during a base beautification event at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 8, 2023. The 386th ESFS invited members of AASAB to join in clearing debris from the base to make it nicer for everyone. (U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2023 Date Posted: 04.09.2023 01:23 Photo ID: 7729570 VIRIN: 230408-F-HK519-1068 Resolution: 3753x5640 Size: 2.1 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Base beautification eggstravaganza [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.