    Base beautification eggstravaganza [Image 1 of 5]

    Base beautification eggstravaganza

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    04.08.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elijah Currie, a 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron defender, looks for debris during a base beautification event at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 8, 2023. The 386th ESFS invited members of AASAB to join in clearing debris from the base to make it nicer for everyone. (U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
