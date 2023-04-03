Base beautification eggstravaganza

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen, a 386th Air Expeditionary Wing public affairs specialist, holds up an Easter egg during a base beautification event at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 8, 2023. The 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron invited members of AASAB to join in clearing debris from the base to make it nicer for everyone. (U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

