The Combat Center relocated 107 tortoises from the TRACRS facility back to the wild

Biologists take photos of a desert tortoise during a health assessment at the Tortoise Research and Captive Rearing Site (TRCRS) at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC), Twentynine Palms, California, April 5, 2023. The TRACRS site and the Head Start Program, run by the MCAGCC Environmental Affairs directorate is a part of the Marine Corps’ commitment to environmental stewardship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Lance Cpl. Justin J. Marty)

