Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Combat Center relocated 107 tortoises from the TRACRS facility back to the wild [Image 8 of 13]

    The Combat Center relocated 107 tortoises from the TRACRS facility back to the wild

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Marty 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    Gilbert Goodlett, a helicopter pilot, loads desert tortoises are prepared to be transported by helicopter from the Tortoise Research and Captive Rearing Site (TRCRS) to the wild at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC), Twentynine Palms, California, April 5, 2023. The TRACRS site and the Head Start Program, run by the MCAGCC Environmental Affairs directorate is a part of the Marine Corps’ commitment to environmental stewardship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Lance Cpl. Justin J. Marty)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 19:02
    Photo ID: 7728575
    VIRIN: 230405-M-GV442-1095
    Resolution: 4155x6229
    Size: 10.92 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Combat Center relocated 107 tortoises from the TRACRS facility back to the wild [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Justin Marty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Combat Center relocated 107 tortoises from the TRACRS facility back to the wild
    The Combat Center relocated 107 tortoises from the TRACRS facility back to the wild
    The Combat Center relocated 107 tortoises from the TRACRS facility back to the wild
    The Combat Center relocated 107 tortoises from the TRACRS facility back to the wild
    The Combat Center relocated 107 tortoises from the TRACRS facility back to the wild
    The Combat Center relocated 107 tortoises from the TRACRS facility back to the wild
    The Combat Center relocated 107 tortoises from the TRACRS facility back to the wild
    The Combat Center relocated 107 tortoises from the TRACRS facility back to the wild
    The Combat Center relocated 107 tortoises from the TRACRS facility back to the wild
    The Combat Center relocated 107 tortoises from the TRACRS facility back to the wild
    The Combat Center relocated 107 tortoises from the TRACRS facility back to the wild
    The Combat Center relocated 107 tortoises from the TRACRS facility back to the wild
    The Combat Center relocated 107 tortoises from the TRACRS facility back to the wild

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCAGCC
    MAGTFTC
    TRANSLOCATION
    TRACRS
    USMC NEWS
    DESERT TORTIOSE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT