Luke AFB supports Diamondbacks' home opener

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing and 944th FW, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, are recognized by the Arizona Diamondbacks during their opening day, April 6, 2023, at Chase Field, Arizona. The fighter wings helped kickoff the Diamondbacks’ Opening Day with a flyover of four F-35 Lightning II aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright)

