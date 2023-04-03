Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke AFB supports Diamondbacks' home opener [Image 4 of 4]

    Luke AFB supports Diamondbacks' home opener

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing and 944th FW, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, are recognized by the Arizona Diamondbacks during their opening day, April 6, 2023, at Chase Field, Arizona. The fighter wings helped kickoff the Diamondbacks’ Opening Day with a flyover of four F-35 Lightning II aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke AFB supports Diamondbacks' home opener [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jakob Hambright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Luke AFB
    56th Fighter Wing
    Arizona Diamondbacks
    944th Fighter Wing

