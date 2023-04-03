Luke AFB supports Diamondbacks' home opener

Guardsmen of the Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard present colors during the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Opening Day, April 6, 2023, at Chase Field, Arizona. The Diamondbacks marked their first home game of the 2023 MLB season with a ceremony that included the Luke AFB Honor Guard and a flyover of four F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 63rd Fighter Squadron. Ceremonies like these allow Airmen to share long-standing Air Force traditions with local communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright)

