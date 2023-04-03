Luke AFB supports Diamondbacks' home opener

F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 63rd Fighter Squadron, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, flyover the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Opening Day, April 6, 2023, at Chase Field, Arizona. The pilots, alongside their support team, were later recognized during the game. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright)

