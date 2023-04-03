Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke AFB supports Diamondbacks' home opener [Image 3 of 4]

    Luke AFB supports Diamondbacks' home opener

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 63rd Fighter Squadron, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, flyover the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Opening Day, April 6, 2023, at Chase Field, Arizona. The pilots, alongside their support team, were later recognized during the game. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright)

    VIRIN: 230406-F-VE235-1176
    This work, Luke AFB supports Diamondbacks' home opener [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jakob Hambright, identified by DVIDS

    Luke AFB
    56th Fighter Wing
    Arizona Diamondbacks
    944th Fighter Wing

