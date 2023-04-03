Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum Dental Activity celebrates Red Cross dental assistant graduates [Image 4 of 4]

    Fort Drum Dental Activity celebrates Red Cross dental assistant graduates

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Photo by Warren Wright 

    Fort Drum MEDDAC

    FORT DRUM, N.Y. – Students of the American Red Cross Dental Assistant training program stand with their certificates of completion during the program’s graduation ceremony at the Sportsman Lounge on Fort Drum, N.Y., April 6, 2023. The ceremony recognized the graduation of seven students from the six-month long program, each of whom put in more than 800 hours of didactic and hands-on clinical training to become dental assistants. (U.S. Army Photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum MEDDAC Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Dental Assistant
    Red Cross
    Fort Drum
    Graduation
    Training
    Dental Command

