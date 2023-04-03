Fort Drum Dental Activity celebrates Red Cross dental assistant graduates

FORT DRUM, N.Y. – Lexie Morin, a graduate of the American Red Cross Dental Assistant training program and native of Houston, receives her certificate of completion during a graduation for dental assistant students at the Sportsman Lounge on Fort Drum, N.Y., April 6, 2023. The ceremony recognized the graduation of seven students from the six-month long program, each of whom put in more than 800 hours of didactic and hands-on clinical training to become dental assistants. (U.S. Army Photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum MEDDAC Public Affairs)

