FORT DRUM, N.Y. – Lexie Morin, a graduate of the American Red Cross Dental Assistant training program and native of Houston, receives her certificate of completion during a graduation for dental assistant students at the Sportsman Lounge on Fort Drum, N.Y., April 6, 2023. The ceremony recognized the graduation of seven students from the six-month long program, each of whom put in more than 800 hours of didactic and hands-on clinical training to become dental assistants. (U.S. Army Photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum MEDDAC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2023 12:55
|Photo ID:
|7727732
|VIRIN:
|230406-A-HG995-1128
|Resolution:
|3720x2657
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Hometown:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum Dental Activity celebrates Red Cross dental assistant graduates [Image 4 of 4], by Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum Dental Activity celebrates Red Cross dental assistant graduates
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT