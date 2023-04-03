FORT DRUM, N.Y. – U.S. Army Lt. Col. Russell K. Searle, commander of the Fort Drum Dental Health Activity, speaks during a graduation ceremony for American Red Cross Dental Assistant students at the Sportsman Lounge on Fort Drum, N.Y., April 6, 2023. The ceremony recognized the graduation of seven students from the six-month long program, each of whom put in more than 800 hours of didactic and hands-on clinical training to become dental assistants. (U.S. Army Photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum MEDDAC Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2023 Date Posted: 04.07.2023 12:55 Photo ID: 7727730 VIRIN: 230406-A-HG995-1024 Resolution: 4498x3213 Size: 1.02 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Drum Dental Activity celebrates Red Cross dental assistant graduates [Image 4 of 4], by Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.