Lt. Col. Jason Inskeep and Maj. Nicole Inskeep, pose for a picture at their change of command ceremony for the 1st Battalion, 235th Regiment (Officer Candidate School/Warrant Officer Candidate School.) The event took place March 5 when Maj. Nicole Inskeep succeeded her husband, Lt. Col. Jason Inskeep, as commander of the 1st Battalion, 235th Regiment (Officer Candidate School/Warrant Officer Candidate School.) During their military careers, the Inskeeps have only served once in the same unit and that was in the 1-235th. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2023 09:38
|Photo ID:
|7727353
|VIRIN:
|230305-F-SY326-539
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|SALINA, KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Trading places: New commander of 1-235th Regiment has a familiar name [Image 3 of 3], by Maj. Matthew Lucht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
