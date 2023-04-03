Trading places: New commander of 1-235th Regiment has a familiar name

Lt. Col. Jason Inskeep and Maj. Nicole Inskeep, pose for a picture at their change of command ceremony for the 1st Battalion, 235th Regiment (Officer Candidate School/Warrant Officer Candidate School.) The event took place March 5 when Maj. Nicole Inskeep succeeded her husband, Lt. Col. Jason Inskeep, as commander of the 1st Battalion, 235th Regiment (Officer Candidate School/Warrant Officer Candidate School.) During their military careers, the Inskeeps have only served once in the same unit and that was in the 1-235th. (Courtesy Photo)

