    Trading places: New commander of 1-235th Regiment has a familiar name [Image 1 of 3]

    Trading places: New commander of 1-235th Regiment has a familiar name

    SALINA, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2023

    Photo by Maj. Matthew Lucht 

    Kansas Adjutant General's Department

    Lt. Col. Jason Inskeep and Maj. Nicole Inskeep, pose for a picture at their change of command ceremony for the 1st Battalion, 235th Regiment (Officer Candidate School/Warrant Officer Candidate School.) The event took place March 5 when Maj. Nicole Inskeep succeeded her husband, Lt. Col. Jason Inskeep, as commander of the 1st Battalion, 235th Regiment (Officer Candidate School/Warrant Officer Candidate School.) During their military careers, the Inskeeps have only served once in the same unit and that was in the 1-235th. (Courtesy Photo)

    National Guard Bureau
    Kansas National Guard
    Army
    National Guard
    Army National Guard

