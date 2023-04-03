Music in our School

Master Sergeant Colin Lippy teaches students breathing techniques at the Denver South High School in Denver, Colorado on March 16th, 2023. Master Sgt. Lippy has an advanced degree in musical performance and decided to join the Army so he can pursue his passion of music while supporting his family's dreams with educational and other benefits. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alex Werden)

