Members of the 4th Infantry Division Band's Woodwind Quintet speak with students at the Denver South High School in Denver, Colorado on March 16th, 2023. This outreach engagement is one of the 4th Inf. Div. Band's many "Music in our Schools Month" performances in and around the Colorado Springs and Denver metro areas. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alex Werden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 21:06 Photo ID: 7726929 VIRIN: 230316-A-NR899-252 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 0 B Location: DENVER, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Music in our Schools [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Alexander Werden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.