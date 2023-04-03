Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Music in our Schools [Image 1 of 3]

    Music in our Schools

    DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Capt. Alexander Werden 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the 4th Infantry Division Band's Woodwind Quintet speak with students at the Denver South High School in Denver, Colorado on March 16th, 2023. This outreach engagement is one of the 4th Inf. Div. Band's many "Music in our Schools Month" performances in and around the Colorado Springs and Denver metro areas. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alex Werden)

    Community Outreach

