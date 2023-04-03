Music in our Schools

Sergeant Emily Daley plays the flute during an outreach performance by the Fourth Infantry Division Band's Woodwind Quintet at the Denver South High School in Denver, Colorado on March 16th, 2023. Sgt. Daley was previously a band teacher before joining the Army to pursue her passion of music while serving in uniform. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alex Werden)

