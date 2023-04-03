Air Chief Marshal Alongkorn Vannarot, Commander in Chief, Royal Thai Air Force, stands alongside the Deputy Commander of Pacific Air Forces, Lt. Gen. James A. Jacobson, during a bilateral key leader engagement visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 23, 2023. PACAF routinely coordinates alongside Allies and partners to provide U.S. Indo-Pacific Command with continuous unrivaled air, space, and cyberspace capabilities to ensure regional stability and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 19:50 Photo ID: 7726865 VIRIN: 230323-F-EA289-0902 Resolution: 7291x5207 Size: 1.46 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Royal Thai Air Force Commander in Chief visits PACAF [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.