Royal Thai Air Force Commander in Chief visits PACAF

Deputy Commander of Pacific Air Forces, Lt. Gen. James A. Jacobson, center, and Air Chief Marshal Alongkorn Vannarot, Commander in Chief, Royal Thai Air Force, fourth from right, stand alongside U.S. Airmen and members of the RTAF delegation during a bilateral key leader engagement visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 23, 2023. Bilateral events such as this one refine the readiness and resilience of the joint team alongside Allies and partners, so that PACAF can expedite collective responses to any challenges to the rules base international order. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

