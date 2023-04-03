Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Thai Air Force Commander in Chief visits PACAF [Image 2 of 3]

    Royal Thai Air Force Commander in Chief visits PACAF

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Deputy Commander of Pacific Air Forces, Lt. Gen. James A. Jacobson, center, and Air Chief Marshal Alongkorn Vannarot, Commander in Chief, Royal Thai Air Force, fourth from right, stand alongside U.S. Airmen and members of the RTAF delegation during a bilateral key leader engagement visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 23, 2023. Bilateral events such as this one refine the readiness and resilience of the joint team alongside Allies and partners, so that PACAF can expedite collective responses to any challenges to the rules base international order. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 19:50
    Photo ID: 7726864
    VIRIN: 230323-F-EA289-0006
    Resolution: 7393x5281
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Pacific Air Forces
    Royal Thai Air Force
    U.S. Air Force

