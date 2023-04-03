Air Chief Marshal Alongkorn Vannarot, Commander in Chief, Royal Thai Air Force, renders a salute alongside the Deputy Commander of Pacific Air Forces, Lt. Gen. James A. Jacobson during a bilateral key leader engagement visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 23, 2023. Welcoming and employing varied perspectives from a foundation of mutual respect improves PACAF’s interoperability, efficiency, creativity and lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 19:50
|Photo ID:
|7726863
|VIRIN:
|230323-F-EA289-0005
|Resolution:
|7486x5347
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Royal Thai Air Force Commander in Chief visits PACAF [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT