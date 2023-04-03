Air Chief Marshal Alongkorn Vannarot, Commander in Chief, Royal Thai Air Force, renders a salute alongside the Deputy Commander of Pacific Air Forces, Lt. Gen. James A. Jacobson during a bilateral key leader engagement visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 23, 2023. Welcoming and employing varied perspectives from a foundation of mutual respect improves PACAF’s interoperability, efficiency, creativity and lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 19:50 Photo ID: 7726863 VIRIN: 230323-F-EA289-0005 Resolution: 7486x5347 Size: 2.55 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Royal Thai Air Force Commander in Chief visits PACAF [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.