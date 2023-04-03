Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Long-serving Dogface Soldier relinquishes responsibility as the division’s senior enlisted advisor [Image 4 of 5]

    Long-serving Dogface Soldier relinquishes responsibility as the division’s senior enlisted advisor

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Bernabe Lopez III 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Maj. Gen. Charles Costanza, the commanding general for the 3rd Infantry Division, addresses Soldiers, families and distinguished guests during a change of responsibility ceremony at Cottrell Field on Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 6, 2023. Costanza took the time to remind Soldiers, families and distinguished guests of the time in service and the impact Command Sgt. Maj. Quentin Fenderson, the outgoing senior enlisted advisor for 3rd ID, has had in the Army and on the Marne Division. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Bernabe Lopez III, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    This work, Long-serving Dogface Soldier relinquishes responsibility as the division’s senior enlisted advisor [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Bernabe Lopez III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    Change of Responsibility
    DCSM
    Rock of the Marne
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    Quentin Fenderson

