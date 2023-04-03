Long-serving Dogface Soldier relinquishes responsibility as the division’s senior enlisted advisor

Maj. Gen. Charles Costanza, the commanding general for the 3rd Infantry Division, addresses Soldiers, families and distinguished guests during a change of responsibility ceremony at Cottrell Field on Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 6, 2023. Costanza took the time to remind Soldiers, families and distinguished guests of the time in service and the impact Command Sgt. Maj. Quentin Fenderson, the outgoing senior enlisted advisor for 3rd ID, has had in the Army and on the Marne Division. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Bernabe Lopez III, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

