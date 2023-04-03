Long-serving Dogface Soldier relinquishes responsibility as the division’s senior enlisted advisor

Maj. Gen. Charles Costanza, the commanding general for the 3rd Infantry Division, Command Sgt. Maj. Quentin Fenderson, the outgoing senior enlisted advisor for 3rd ID, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Reffeor, the division’s new senior enlisted advisor, prepare to march back after exchanging the division colors during a change of responsibility ceremony at Cottrell Field on Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 6, 2023. A change of responsibility ceremony is rich in military symbolism and heritage and reinforces the role of the noncommissioned officer in the Army, highlighting their role as a bridge between the commander and the formation's enlisted Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Bernabe Lopez III, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

