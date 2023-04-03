Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Reffeor, the new senior enlisted advisor for the 3rd Infantry Division, addresses Soldiers, families and distinguished guests during a change of responsibility ceremony at Cottrell Field on Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 6, 2023. Reffeor has served numerous leadership roles with the 3rd ID and comes to the division eager to return to the division as the senior enlisted advisor, ready to serve and lead Soldiers within the historic division. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Bernabe Lopez III, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 14:03 Photo ID: 7726215 VIRIN: 230406-A-XS985-1003 Resolution: 2121x1414 Size: 1.32 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Long-serving Dogface Soldier relinquishes responsibility as the division’s senior enlisted advisor [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Bernabe Lopez III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.