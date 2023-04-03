402nd Energy Assurance Office leads energy saving efforts at Robins

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Derek Davis, 560th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft mechanic, observes a vent check to the number two fuel tank on a C-130J aircraft at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 22, 2023. Utilizing ISO 50001: Energy Management System, the 402nd Mission Support Group Energy Awareness Office analyzed the large expense of electrical power consumption needed in aircraft maintenance when it purchased this C-130 fuel ventilation system in 2019 to ensure the most efficient use of energy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather

