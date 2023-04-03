ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Chris Begnaul, 573rd Commodities Maintenance Squadron plastic/composite worker with the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex, uses a compressed air sander on a rear C-130H aircraft spinner at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 22, 2023. ISO 50001, utilized across the WR-ALC, focuses on significant energy users and compressed air usage from this and similar processes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 10:56
|Photo ID:
|7725608
|VIRIN:
|230222-F-ED303-0003
|Resolution:
|5152x3432
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WR-ALC: 402nd Energy Assurance Office leads energy saving efforts at Robins [Image 4 of 4], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
402nd Energy Assurance Office leads energy saving efforts at Robins
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT