402nd Energy Assurance Office leads energy saving efforts at Robins

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Bud Wetzel, 573rd Commodities Maintenance Squadron composite fabricator, provides details to Nelson Ojeda Quiles, 402nd Mission Support Group Energy Office mechanical engineer, about the 573rd CMXS Plastic Shop’s autoclave at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 22, 2023. The autoclave consumes a large amount of natural gas for the facility and can impact the building’s HVAC system energy consumption, which makes it a critical component when trying to understand overall building energy efficiencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

