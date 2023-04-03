Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    402nd Energy Assurance Office leads energy saving efforts at Robins [Image 2 of 4]

    402nd Energy Assurance Office leads energy saving efforts at Robins

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Bud Wetzel, 573rd Commodities Maintenance Squadron composite fabricator, provides details to Nelson Ojeda Quiles, 402nd Mission Support Group Energy Office mechanical engineer, about the 573rd CMXS Plastic Shop’s autoclave at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 22, 2023. The autoclave consumes a large amount of natural gas for the facility and can impact the building’s HVAC system energy consumption, which makes it a critical component when trying to understand overall building energy efficiencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 10:56
    Photo ID: 7725609
    VIRIN: 230222-F-ED303-0015
    Resolution: 5152x3432
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 402nd Energy Assurance Office leads energy saving efforts at Robins [Image 4 of 4], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    WR-ALC: 402nd Energy Assurance Office leads energy saving efforts at Robins
    402nd Energy Assurance Office leads energy saving efforts at Robins
    402nd Energy Assurance Office leads energy saving efforts at Robins
    402nd Energy Assurance Office leads energy saving efforts at Robins

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    402nd Energy Assurance Office leads energy saving efforts at Robins

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Energy Awareness
    ISO 50001

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT