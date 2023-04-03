Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recognition of Gold Star Spouses [Image 3 of 6]

    Recognition of Gold Star Spouses

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Ruediger Hess 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Gold Star Spouse Sonia Rogowska, left, and Ms. Terra Barnette, right, share of moment of fellowship during the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland Pfalz, Army Community Service Gold Star Spouses Day Recognition Ceremony April 5 at the Rheinlander Convention Center in Baumholder. Held annually on April 5, the event provides an opportunity to honor the sacrifices and legacies of Gold Star Families and their fallen loved ones. (U.S. Army Photo by Ruediger Hess)

