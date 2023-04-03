Recognition of Gold Star Spouses

Gold Star Spouse Anja Camila Bendeck Fernandez, center, Ms. Hannia Fernandez Fonceca, left, and U.S. Army Garrison Director of Emergency Services Lt. Col. David Castillo, right, share of moment of fellowship during the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland Pfalz, Army Community Service Gold Star Spouses Day Recognition Ceremony April 5 at the Rheinlander Convention Center in Baumholder. Held annually on April 5, the event provides an opportunity to honor the sacrifices and legacies of Gold Star Families and their fallen loved ones. (U.S. Army Photo by Ruediger Hess)

